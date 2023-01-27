In UK Parliament campus, meet on Kashmiri Pandits exodus takes place

A meeting, to mark the exodus and genocide of the Kashmiri pandits took place on the campus of the United Kingdom parliament earlier this week. The meeting took place with the support of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus-part of which are British MPs, members of the Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora in the UK.

The UK MPs who participated in the meet were, MPs- Bob Blackman, Jonathan Lord, Theresa Villiers, Virender Sharma, Lord Waverley. The Indian high commission was represented by Sarvjeet Soodan, first secretary, Political, press and Information.

MP Bob Blackman said, "The right to return to the valley..is an absolute right (of Kashmiri Pandits). We have an illegal occupation by Pakistan of sovereign India that continues". He lauded the removal of special status for the erstwhile state, pointing, "it was imposed on a temporary basis."

Bob Blackman is also the Chair All Party Parliamentary, APPG group for British Hindus. All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) are informal cross-party groups in the UK Parliament and are run by and for Members of the Commons and Lords. The group may include individuals and organizations from outside Parliament in their administration and activities. In the past as well, such meetings have been happening.

The MP also made a comment on a recent documentary by the BBC on PM Modi and terming it "absolutely disgraceful propaganda". During the event, first-person accounts and second-generation stories of Kashmiri Hindus living in Britain were narrated.

The event was moderated by Sonal Sher on behalf of the Secretariat for the APPG. Speaking to WION, Sonal said, "It is important that our voice is heard at the highest levels in the UK and around the world, which is why this was held at the UK House of Commons. Kashmiri Hindus want an acknowledgement of genocide from the GOI, followed by a viable roadmap of how our people can safely be repatriated (on our terms)".

She explained, "We commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, and it is only right that our story is not forgotten or erased. The world narrative on Kashmir has been seized by Pakistan when it has nothing to do with Kashmir. As the indigenous inhabitants of the valley, we want to ensure that our voices and our concerns are centered. Justice may be delayed but it will not be denied to us."

