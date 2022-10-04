In tit-for-tat move, Japan expels Russian consul

Japan has expelled a Russian official as a retaliation for expulsion of Japanese diplomat. The Japanese diplomat was accused by Russia of spying. Japan has previously accused that its diplomat was blindfolded and pinned. It had demanded that Russia apologise.

On Tuesday (October 4) Japanese foreign ministry released a statement saying that a Russian consul in the city of Sapporo was asked to leave the country ""as a corresponding measure to Russia's actions".

"The Japanese government declared one consul from the Russian consulate general's office in Sapporo persona non grata, and demanded that the person leave Japan in six days, which is to say by October 10," it said in a statement.

The ministry added that the Russian ambassador has been summoned and informed of the decision.



Last week, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said that Japan denied the espionage allegations and said the official had been "blindfolded, with pressure applied to both his hands and head so he was unable to move while being detained, and then he was questioned in an overbearing way".

Japan "strongly protests these unbelievable acts", he added.

Russia considers Japan to be a "hostile" country -- a designation it shares with all European Union countries, the United States and its allies, including Britain and Australia.

Russia and Japan are yet to sign a post World War II peace treaty.

(With inputs from agencies)

