In tit for tat, China imposes visa restrictions on US officials over Hong Kong issue

Days after Washington imposed visa restrictions on several Chinese officials, accusing them of infringing on the autonomy of Hong Kong, China announced similar measures against some US officials.

According to The South China Morning Post, Beijing has imposed visa restrictions on the United States officials who have "behaved extremely badly" on the issue of Hong Kong.

Earlier, the US had imposed visa restrictions against Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials in retaliation to Beijing`s policies in Hong Kong.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the United States would restrict visas for unspecified current and former officials of the Chinese Communist Party "who were responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong's freedoms."

"President Trump promised to punish the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials who were responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong`s freedoms. Today, we are taking action to do just that," he had said while announcing the visa restrictions.

"Beijing`s continued actions undermine its commitments and obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration to respect Hong Kong`s high degree of autonomy. At the same time, Beijing continues to undermine human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong by putting pressure on local authorities to arrest pro-democracy activists and disqualify pro-democracy electoral candidates," he added.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has witnessed sporadic protests since June 2019 condemning the increasing influence of the Chinese on the special administrative region.

The latest wave of protests was caused by a security bill tailored by Beijing for Hong Kong.

The security legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by Hong Kong residents as undermining their liberties. However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government say the bill would not affect the legitimate rights of the residents.