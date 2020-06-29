After US, China to impose visa restrictions against Americans over Hong Kong row

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that it has "decided to impose visa restrictions against American individuals who have behaved egregiously on matters concerning Hong Kong."

The move comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials over infringement of Hong Kong autonomy.

"The US scheme to obstruct the passage of the Hong Kong national security law will never prevail," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian asserted. China had said last week that "no one has any legal grounds or right to make irresponsible comments on Hong Kong affairs" as the Trump administration moved to restrict visas against Chinese officials.

China is set to pass the Hong Kong security law after the law-making committee discussed the bill on Sunday. Hong Kong has been at the epicentre of pro-democracy protests since last year. Protesters have demanded greater autonomy from the local government even as China has moved ahead with the new security law.

The EU backing the US move had said that China would face "very negative consequences" if it passed the national security bill.

The Chinese committee, however, is set to adopt the security law within days, reports said. China had earlier announced the draft of the national security law which would effectively bypass Hong Kong's legislature to tackle "terrorism" and "separatism".

Meanwhile, Hong Kong police banned demonstrations against the national security law amid the coronavirus pandemic.

