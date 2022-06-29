In second year of pandemic, world more stressed and sadder, poll finds

According to a Gallup poll survey, the second year of the pandemic has been tougher for the world emotionally with 2021 serving up a "steady diet of uncertainty" as the world became a "slightly sadder".

The poll was conducted among people from 122 countries last year as four in ten adults worldwide said they had experienced stress and three in ten people said they had experienced physical pain as one in four experienced sadness which was at a record high.

However, seven in ten people worldwide said they felt well rested(69 per cent) and 70 per cent experienced felt a lot enjoyment.

Nearly nine in ten felt treated with respect, the Gallup poll found.

Afghanistan displaced Iraq from the top spot on the "negative experience index" as the Taliban took control of the country. Afghanistan's score of 59 on the index was the highest score on record for the country, the poll said.

The survey said worry, stress and sadness soared to record levels in Afghanistan last year.

The poll said people were living with even more uncertainty than the previous year in the second year of the pandemic with more people dying from the virus.

