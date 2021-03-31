In pics: Londoners begin drawing 150,000 hearts to honour coronavirus victims

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has altered the course of our lives, hitting some harder than the others. With the emergence of deadlier and more infectious mutations circulating globally, people are being advised to not let their guard down in the fight against coronavirus.

With major loss of lives recorded across the globe, grief has become a major part of everyone’s life since the pandemic began. People are finding new pays to pay tribute to their loved ones who lost their lives to the virus which first originated in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019.

A campaign group for the victims of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has now begun hand-drawing over 150,000 hearts on a wall situated opposite to Britain’s Houses of Parliament to pay homage to the victims of COVID-19 pandemic.

The hand-drawn mural will stretch for hundreds of metres along the southern bank of River Thames, and will mark a powerful display of solidarity with families of the victims.

The mural will be situated outside St Thomas’ hospital, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson received care after contracting the virus.

Organised by the group called “Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice UK”, each heart is supposed to represent a unique person lost to the pandemic. The group has also called for an inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Matt Fowler, co-founder of the group told Reuters the following - "Each heart is individually hand-painted (and) utterly unique, just like the loved ones we’ve lost… Like the scale of our collective loss, this memorial is going to be enormous."

The government of Britain has promised to build a permanent memorial for the victims of pandemic once it completely settles.

