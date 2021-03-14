In pics: COVID making your life blue? You can cuddle with sheep at this German farm!

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has rearranged our lifestyles, habits, and sources of pleasure. Now that being physically distant is the new normal, people may feel lonely or left out. In fact, a new study posited that removing lockdowns will cause anxiety among many people.

People around the world have been toying with solutions and tweaks to battle the pandemic driven loneliness, and a German farm isn’t far behind!

Feeling deprived of human contact? Fear not, for this farm will let you cuddle its sheep.

"We have marvellous sheep here who like it very much if they get visitors," Lexa Voss, who runs an educational programme on a farm near Hattingen in western Germany told Reuters. Voss’ plan is to encourage people to get closer to animals.

"I allow people to visit the sheep unattended, and have a wonderful time with them in nature and far away from any masks and social distancing”, Voss added.

All visitors require prior appointments, but may get as close as they want to the sheep. Even though the sessions are free of charge, visitors may make donations to sustain the farm.

(Images and inputs by Reuters)