In Ireland, thousands of businesses reopen for first time in over 18 months  

In Ireland, thousands of businesses will reopen for the first time in more than 18 months.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, not only will many people return to work in an office but many businesses including indoor yoga, dance and Pilates studios, art classes, indoor sports and fitness classes will also open for up to 100 people.

The people attending the indoor spaces must be fully vaccinated or prove they are immune due to recent recovery from COVID-19.

Ireland was entering a "new phase" of easing restrictions, said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

All restrictions on outdoor group activities have also been removed. It means there will be no upper limit on numbers.

“Today will be a big day for thousands of businesses who are opening their doors for the first time since the pandemic and thousands of more people getting back to work," said Varadkar.

"It has been an incredibly challenging 18 months for those running indoor activities. Business owners have had to make huge changes to their business, from moving outdoors to moving online. Your efforts to date have doubtless saved lives," Varadkar added.

The leader thanked the success of the vaccination programme that Ireland was in a position to ease restrictions further.

(With inputs from agencies)