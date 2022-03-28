In gig economy, women earn 37% less than men in Australia’s Victoria

Gender inequality is entrenched in the gig economy, revealed a new report, which was commissioned by the Victorian government in Australia.

Women have been earning up to 37% less than men, found the report released on Monday. It was produced by a research team of Queensland University of Technology.

While summarising Australian and global studies, the report found the gig economy can “both reproduce and exacerbate existing gender inequalities in work”.

In Australia, women in gig economy roles earn from 10% to 37% less than men, as per the report.

On an average, men earned $2.67 per hour more than women for the same work. About 40% gig economy workers do not know what their hourly rate is.

In 2018, the Victorian government established an inquiry into the on-demand workforce. It has also accepted all 20 recommendations, which were made in the report, either fully or in principle. It includes developing standards on fair conditions and pay.

Industrial Relations Minister Tim Pallas said, “The gig economy can be a winner for workers, but for too many people – including many women – platform work can fail them on the test of fairness. We’re working to improve conditions in Victoria.”

