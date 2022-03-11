In England, number of Covid cases witness rise among older adults, says study  

Coronavirus is not over yet. The rise in the number of infections in different parts of the world seem to be a reminder for everyone.

In England, the number of Covid cases have spiked among older adults.

Although there has been a broad decline since a peak in January, the cases among the elderly remain at a high level, as per a government-commissioned study published on Thursday.

Also Read: Covid pandemic deaths may be thrice than reported, claims study

The REACT COVID-19 monitoring programme found that around 1 in 35 people in England got infected with Covid. It was also revealed that infections were rising among people aged 55 and above.

It looked at almost 95,000 home swab tests taken in February.

The hike in the number could have been due to rise in socialisation as all coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in late February and as the protection from the vaccine booster has been declining, researchers said.

Also Read | COVID-19: UK sees a surge in cases for people aged 55 and above

Paul Elliott, director, study, said there was an uptick in hospitalisations and infections in old people. “But we don't know where it's going to go. We really need to be monitoring closely the infection data through surveys, such as REACT, and we need to monitor the hospitalisation.”

Jenny Harries, head, UK Health Security Agency, said the data showed that "the pandemic is not over and we can expect to see COVID-19 circulating at high levels."

In last 7 days, more than 346,000 people have tested positive as per official figures. This is a 46% jump from the previous week.

(With inputs from agencies)