In Delhi, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský meets Dalai Lama's representative

Czech Republic's Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavský, who is on an India visit on Tuesday, met representatives of the Dalai Lama and Tibetan government in exile. The visiting Foreign Minister met Norzin Dolma, Kalon (Minister) for the Department of Information and International Relations in the Tibetan government in exile, Lobsang Shastri, Representative at the Bureau of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in New Delhi & and Bureau Secretary Dhundup Gyalpo.

Speaking to WION about his meeting, the Czech foreign minister said, "it was a friendly meeting. There is a long-term friendly relationship between the whole Czech society & Tibetans, so it was very friendly. We are always very happy to meet representatives".

He thanked India for "taking care of the community", which as per him is going "through great tragedy and China not behaving nicely with them." Asked if the meeting could provoke China, he said, "I don't think so... long-term policy, no surprise".

Lobsang Shastri termed the meeting a "very productive exchange of views on mutual priorities and concerns", adding, "we are deeply encouraged by the continued support of the Czech Republic for Tibet and the Tibetan people."

Previously, engagements have taken place between the Czech side and the Tibetan government in exile. In 2022, A Tibetan parliamentary delegation visited the country and spoke at the Czech Parliament. Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, has been living in exile in India since 1959 after the Chinese occupation of the region. Beijing has been sensitive about the issue & has been known to take strong exceptions to any engagement on the Tibet issue.

