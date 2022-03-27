In a series of posts, billionaire Elon Musk suggests new platform needed to compete with Twitter

In a series of tweets, billionaire Elon Musk seems to have been suggesting that a new platform is needed to compete with Twitter.

This comes as many a time accounts of users get suspended for voicing out their opinions on the platform.

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022 ×

The Tesla CEO asked his 79.1 million followers in a post that "Is a new platform needed?" The tweet got over 100,000 likes. It was also shared over 9,000 times within two hours of the post going live.

Also Read: In just underwear, socks, 32-year-old prisoner escapes custody in UK

Musk's suggestion seems to have originated from the responses to an informal poll, where he asked users if they believed Twitter facilitated free speech.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.



What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022 ×

In the post, Musk wrote, "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022 ×

While giving yes and no as options, he asked the followers to vote carefully as the “consequences of this poll” would be important.

Watch: Now, WhatsApp users can control who can add them to groups

The poll has received 2,035,924 votes till now. Around 29.6% people have said yes, while 70.4% believe no.

Not just this, the billionaire also asked users earlier that Twitter's algorithm should be open-sourced. More than 82% respondents agreed that it should. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has also agreed to it.

A user also suggested that Musk should buy out the platform. He responded by saying, "Haha that would be sickkk."

(With inputs from agencies)