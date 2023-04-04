In a rare case, Saudi Arabia executes man during the holy month of Ramadan

Saudi Arabia executed a man in a rare incident on Monday during the holy month of Ramadan. As per the rights group, such an incident has not taken place in years. The execution took place on March 28, five days into Ramadan, reported Guardian.

The man was identified as a Saudi national who had been convicted of murder and was put to death in the Medina region, which is considered the second holiest place in Islam. The man had reportedly stabbed the victim and set him on fire.

“Saudi Arabia executed a citizen during Ramadan,” the European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) said in a statement, citing Saudi interior ministry capital punishment data. “No sentence has been implemented during the holy month” since 2009 in Saudi Arabia, the group said.

Saudi Arabia has one of the world’s highest rates of executions. In 2023 alone, the number of executions rose to 17, the group said. In 2022, Saudi Arabia executed 147 people, which is almost double the figure in 2021, when 69 people were executed.

According to a report published by Reprieve and ESOHR, since the power has been transferred to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country has seen more than 1000 death sentences.

Although in March 2022, the Crown Prince said in an interview with The Atlantic magazine that Saudi Arabia ‘got rid of’ the death penalty. It only applied to cases of murder or when someone ‘threatens the lives of many people’, he had said.

The death penalty is permitted in Saudi Arabia for such crimes as rape, murder, sedition, sorcery and drug trafficking. Last year in March, Saudi executed 81 men in a single day for ‘multiple heinous crimes’, including terrorism. According to Amnesty International, Saudi Arabia stands fifth in the world in terms of the highest number of executions. The other four are China, Iran, Egypt and Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies)

