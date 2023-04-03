In a landmark decision, Malaysia scraps mandatory death penalty, natural-life prison terms

In a landmark decision, the Malaysian parliament on Monday (April 3) approved legal reforms to remove the mandatory death penalty. In the sweeping legal reforms that were passed, the parliament also cut down the number of offences punishable by death and abolish natural-life prison sentences.

The amendments that were passed will now provide alternatives to the death penalty including whipping and imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years, news agency Reuters reported. All previous provisions that call for imprisonment for the duration of the offender’s natural life will be replaced.

The country has had a moratorium on executions since 2018.

The agency report also mentioned that life imprisonment sentences, which were defined by Malaysian law as a fixed term of 30 years, will be retained.

Deputy law minister Ramkarpal Singh said capital punishment was an irreversible punishment that had not been an effective deterrent for crime.

"The death penalty has not brought the results it was intended to bring," he said while wrapping up the parliamentary debates on the bill.

more to follow...

