Impeached US President Trump says Democrats 'consumed with hatred'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted the Democrats and said that the party is "consumed with hatred" after he was impeached Wednesday for abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

"While we're creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical Left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what's going on," the Republican leader said at a campaign rally in the state.

"These people are crazy," he added.

Trump accused the Democratic Party, which controls the House of Representatives where the votes took place, of "trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans."

"This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat Party," Trump told a rollicking rally for his re-election campaign in Michigan just as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach him.

He said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats had given themselves an "eternal mark of shame" and that tens of millions of people will show up next year to overturn Democratic control of the House and "vote Pelosi the hell out of office."

"They're the ones who should be impeached, every one of them," he said of Democrats.

