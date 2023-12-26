'I'm fine': Kremlin critic Navalny after his transfer to penal colony beyond Arctic Circle

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose whereabouts had been unknown for over two weeks, said on Tuesday (Dec 26) that he was fine after a "pretty exhausting" 20-day transfer to a penal colony beyond the Arctic Circle. In a post on X, Navalny said, "Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I'm totally relieved that I've finally made it."

"I'm still in a good mood, as befits a Santa Claus," he added.

Navalny was tracked down to the penal colony called 'Polar Wolf', his spokesperson told the news agency Reuters on Monday. "We find Alexei, after three weeks of search, in polar region, in the north of Russia, in a settlement called Kharp, in penal colony number 3. It is penal colony of special regime," Kira Yarmysh told Reuters.

"The lawyer saw him today, so he is well, especially given the fact that he was transferred for three weeks, to this place, so this is the information I have right now," she added.

Deeply concerned for Navalny's wellbeing: US

Earlier, the US State Department said it remained for the Kremlin critic's well-being.

"We welcome reports that Mr Navalny has been located. However, we remain deeply concerned for Mr. Navalny's well-being and the conditions of his unjust detention," a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

"We have conveyed to the Russian government that they are responsible for what happens to Mr Navalny in their custody," the spokesperson added and called for Navalny's immediate release and accused Russia of repressing independent voices in the country.

Before being imprisoned in 2021, Navalny mobilised huge anti-government protests in Russia. He has spent most of his detention at the IK-6 penal colony in the Vladimir region, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Moscow.

In August, a court extended his sentence to 19 years on extremism charges and ruled he be moved to a harsher "special regime" prison for particularly dangerous prisoners.