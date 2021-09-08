Illnesses associated with 9/11 have caused more deaths than the attack: Report

A new report has revealed that diseases associated with 9/11 have been the cause of more deaths than the deadly twin tower attack itself.

According to the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF), it has received over 3,900 claims related to 9/11 illnesses since its opening in 2011.

Almost 50 per cent of those filing claims have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

The fund's ''special master'' Rupa Bhattacharyya says that means ''the number of people believed to have died of a 9/11-related illness subsequent to 9/11 has now exceeded the number of people who died on 9/11.''

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2011.

The fund created for compensating those who were killed in 9/11, has issued cheques worth over $8.95 billion to more than 40,000 individuals.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda which followed a US-led war in Afghanistan

Bin Laden was killed by the US forces in Afghanistan in 2011 in a surprise raid in his hideout in Pakistan.