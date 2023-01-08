Illinois House approves ban on dozens of semiautomatic weapons; now bill heads to state Senate

Illinois House on Friday (January 6) approved a ban on dozens of semiautomatic weapons. The ban was one of the promises by Gov. JB Pritzker during the campaign. The ban also includes the delivery, manufacture and purchase of assault weapons. Pritzker's main point of reelection bid last year was the ban.

It is expected that the bill will pass the state Senate and Pritzker will sign it this week after the House voted 64-43 to outlaw .50-caliber guns and cartridges.

News agency the Associated Press noted that the ban doesn't define the term semiautomatic but listed specific types or brands of 20 pistols and five dozen rifles.

The ban comes after last year's Highland Park massacre. The entire United States was left in shock when a mass shooting occurred on July 4 during an Independence Day parade in Illinois. Seven people were killed and 48 others were injured.

During the discussions over the ban, Rep. Bob Morgan, a Deerfield Democrat, was leading the negotiations on the issue. Morgan had attended the July 4th parade in the Chicago Suburb of Highland Park. Now, the bill has moved to the Senate, where it would take 30 votes to pass.

The House has approved the version, which was a substitute measure submitted late Thursday by House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch. It basically increases the maximum magazine capacity to 12 from 10.

It further targets age as it has removed a previous provision barring those under 21 from obtaining a Firearm Owner's Identification card. This particular ID is needed to handle guns in Illinois.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE