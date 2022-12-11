'I'll kill you all': Gunman opens fire in a bar in Rome, kills three and injures four

A gunman opened fire at a bar in Rome, killing three women and injuring four others on Sunday (December 11). The Italian media reported that the incident occurred at a meeting of residents of an apartment block.

The Italian media identified the 57-year-old suspect as Claudio Campiti, who was arrested after the shooting incident at the bar in the Fidene district in the north of Rome.

A witness told the Italian news agency Ansa that "he came into the room, closed the door and shouted 'I'll kill you all' and then started to shoot."

Four other people were injured in the shooting, with at least one of them critically injured. Another witness told Rai News that the suspect was a local who had a history of disagreements with the residents' association.

The gunman opened fire in the outdoor seating area of the bar, Il Posto Giusto, according to Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. Reports mentioned that the gunman was known to residents' association members and had previously been reported to cops for allegedly making threats.

An eyewitness told La Repubblica: "He fired at the board of directors of the consortium. The man was known by all, he was a member and in the past, he had made verbal threats to all of us."

The eyewitness added, "The weapon jammed at a certain point and was blocked by some consortium members who also unlocked the door. I saved myself because I put myself under the table and I managed to crawl out of the room."

