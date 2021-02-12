'If you want peace, prepare for war': Russia ready to cut ties with EU over sanctions, asserts Lavrov

As the European Union considers sanctions against Russia, foreign minister Lavrov said that the country is ready to sever ties with the block.

Watch:

Tensions between Russia and the European Union have escalated over after Navalny's detention as he returned from Germany in last month after allegedly being poisoned in Russia.

Navalny was handed a two and half year jail term by for violating probation terms while he was in Germany recovering from the poisoning attack.

"We don't want to isolate ourselves from the world, but we need to be ready for that. If you want peace, prepare for war," foreign minister Lavrov said over EU's tough stance on Russia as sanctions loom.

Russian foreign ministry had earlier warned EU over taking any "rash steps" asserting that new sanctions "will inevitably be followed by a proportionate response". EU foreign ministers are set to meet on February 22 to discuss the sanctions even as EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said he will recommend sanctions during the meeting.

There have been large scale protests in Russia after Navalny's arrest as Russia's foreign ministry labelled Navalny's team "traitors". In a move to quell the protests, Russian lawmakers have approved the second reading of a bill to increase fines for disobeying police.

Protesters are currently fined $13.50(1,000 roubles) which is likely to rise to 4,000 rubles and reach 20,000 rubles for repeat violations under the proposed law.