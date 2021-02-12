If US won't 'get moving,' China will 'eat our lunch': Joe Biden

As US President Joe Biden makes his intentions clear to China in a phone call to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the message from commander-in-chief is; "get moving," else China will eat their "lunch".

"They're going to, if we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch," the US president told reporters, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

In his first phone call to Jinping on Wednesday, Biden pressed him on Xinjiang, Hong Kong human rights issues and other trade-related matters.

He "underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan," the White House said after the talks.

The two leaders also talked about the coronavirus pandemic, weapons proliferation and climate change, according to the WH.

Biden in the call said that his priorities are to protect the security, prosperity, health and the way of life of American people and to preserve "a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The remarks on Indo-Pacific came as several countries have raised objections on China's expansionist approach in the region.

"President Biden committed to pursuing practical, results-oriented engagements when it advances the interests of the American people and those of our allies," the WH added.



