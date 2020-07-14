If elected, what does US presidential candidate Joe Biden bring for India?

As the United States gears up for presidential, congressional and local elections in November, let's analyse what does Joe Biden bring to the table besides the fact that he's not Donald Trump?.

The US president has failed miserably to deal with a global pandemic and the Trump administration is struggling to manage the worst economic crisis in 100 years. Trump has done little to end police brutality and racism.

Considering all these factors, Biden may seem like the better option. Although his current lead in opinion polls shouldn't be mistaken for evidence that he is the best man to lead America. Biden has an equally controversial past



Joe Biden has been accused of participating in the demonization of the black community. In a 1993 speech, he warned of predators on the streets who were 'beyond the pale' and had to be taken off out of society.



Biden has been accused of lying about his involvement in the civil rights movement. And he also played a leading role in inspiring congressional support for the invasion of Iraq.

At least, eight women have alleged that Biden either touched them inappropriately or violated their personal space. These questionable acts have earned him the title of 'creepy Joe'.

Furthermore, Biden has been critical of the Indian government's decision like NRC and CAA. "These measures are inconsistent with the country's long tradition of secularism and with sustaining a multi-ethnic and multi-religious democracy," he said.



However, Biden has repeatedly stressed that if elected he will move swiftly to lift Trump's suspension of H1b visas. He has also promised to adopt a more nuanced approach on Iran. Biden has repeatedly urged the Trump administration to relax these sanctions for the sake of other allies.

And hence, a Biden presidency may give India more space to deal with Iran.

Bilateral relations are guided by national interest and not personal preference and whatever Joe Biden, the democrat, may have said, Biden, the presidential candidate has made it clear that India will be a priority.