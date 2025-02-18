Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) left southern Lebanese villages, but some troops still remain in five locations despite the deadline of the order of their removal from the region expiring. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the Israeli army will "stay in a buffer zone in Lebanon in five control posts” to ensure no ceasefire violation occurs by Hezbollah.

“The Israeli army has withdrawn from all border villages except for five points, while the Lebanese army is gradually deploying due to the presence of explosives in some areas and damage to the roads,” a source told the news agency AFP.

'Everyone knows how an occupation is dealt with'

As the news came, the Lebanese presidency responded, saying it would consider any remaining troops on its land as occupation. A spokesperson from the presidency even added that Lebanon has the right to use all means to ensure full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the region, as mentioned in the truce deal.

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah secretary general, said that Israeli military presence on Lebanese soil after February 18 would be considered an Israeli occupation, and “everyone knows how an occupation is dealt with."

Israeli troops pulled out from Yaroun, Maroun al-Ras, Blida, Meiss el-Jabal, Hula, Markaba, Odaisseh, Kfar Kila, and Wazzani, as per the reports by the Lebanese national news agency.

'Troops deployed temporarily'

The original deadline for the withdrawal of IDF from Lebanon was in late January but was extended on mutual agreement by both nations.

“We will leave small amounts of troops deployed temporarily in five strategic points along the border in Lebanon so we can continue to defend our residents and to make sure there’s no immediate threat,” Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, an IDF spokesperson, told The Guardian, repeating what the defence minister said.

