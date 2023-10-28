IDF says can’t guarantee safety as 29 journalists die in Israel-Hamas war

The Israeli military has unequivocally told some news organisations that it can’t guarantee the safety of their journalists currently reporting from Gaza.

The statement from the IDF came after news organisations Reuters and AFP demanded Israel not to target their journalists on the battlefield.

"The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza," the IDF statement said, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations "in the vicinity of journalists and civilians".

"Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee your employees' safety and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety," the IDF made clear.

Reuters and AFP concerned

Reacting to the IDF’s statement, Reuters said it would prevent the journalists on the ground from fulfilling their duties.

“The situation on the ground is dire. The IDF’s unwillingness to give assurances about the safety of our staff threatens their ability to deliver the news about this conflict without fear of being injured or killed," a Reuters statement said.

AFP Global News Director Phil Chetwynd said his news organisation had received the same letter.

"We are in an incredibly precarious position and it's important that the world understands that there is a large team of journalists working in extremely dangerous conditions," Chetwynd said.

Death of journalists

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 29 journalists have lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict so far, mostly inside the Gazan territory.

CPJ reported that at least eight journalists were reported injured and nine missing or detained.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heartbreaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats. Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit,” he added.