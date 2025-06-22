/IDF recovers remains of 3 hostages held in Gaza: Who were they?

Israel-Hamas War: Israel-Hamas War: The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) announced on Sunday (June 22) that it has recovered the remains of three hostages who were held in Gaza. The three hostages who were confirmed killed on the October 7 attack were: Yonatan Samerano (21), Ofra Keidar (70), and Shay Levinson (19). The 70-year-old Ofra Keidar was killed alongside her husband, Sami, in the October 7 attack. Her death was confirmed by the IDF in December 2023. Another hostage whose remains were found, Keidar, was the only female hostage left in Hamas captivity, along with Inbar Haiman.

The 21-year-old Yonatan Samerano was killed after he was kidnapped while attending the Nova Music Festival at Re'im on October 7, 2023.

This was after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his condolences and thanked the commanders and soldiers who took part in the operation in an official statement.

"Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the dear families and share in their profound sorrow," Netanyahu said.

"I thank our commanders and soldiers for a successful operation, for their determination, and their courage," he added.