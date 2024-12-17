Gaza

The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday (Dec 17) that the Palestinian military group Hamas is concerned that US President-elect Donald Trump would allow Israel to resume the war in Gaza after the completion of the first phase of the proposed ceasefire deal.

Although, Trump repeated his statement this week that he would end the Gaza war, but an Israeli official told The Times of Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes to possesses more flexibility in Trump's administration than he has in Biden's.

Hamas also has the same beliefs, hence it is seeking assurance that Netanyahu would not restart the war, the agency reported.

'Trying to help...'

On Monday (Dec 16), Trump said he is working to secure the release of hostages in Gaza.

“We are trying to help very strongly in getting the hostages back,” the Republican said in a press conference.

Tunnel destroyed

The IDF further claimed on December 17 that it had destroyed a tunnel in Gaza's Jabalia that was used by Hamas to kill three IDF soldiers in an attack in October.

The Israeli military said it discovered the tunnel, which was connected to a 500-metre-long underground passage.

This came after the IDF announced that its two soldiers were killed on Monday (Dec 16) in southern Gaza.

The military said the two soldiers were killed while two others were injured after a building they were in collapsed in the Rafah area. The building was already damaged, which led to its collapse.

'If we finish the war now...'

Israel had earlier said that it was seeking a temporary pause in the war. It wants the hostages to be released, and then it would resume the war to "dismantle" Hamas.

“If we finish the war now, Hamas will return, recover and rebuild itself and attack us again… we don’t want to return to this [situation],” Netanyahu said.

(With inputs from agencies)