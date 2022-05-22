Identification of monkeypox with no direct travel links highly unusual: WHO

As the monkeypox virus spreads to more countries, the World Health Organisation(WHO) said “the identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox with no direct travel links to an endemic area represents a highly unusual event."

The UN health body conceded that "surveillance" in the non-endemic area has been limited even as it cautioned saying more cases may be reported in non-endemic areas in the days ahead.

Also Read: Did scientists warn in 2019 about the recent rise in monkeypox cases?

Meanwhile, Switzerland became the latest European country to report the first case of the monkeypox virus from a person who had recently travelled abroad.

Several European nations including Germany, Spain, Sweden, UK have already reported cases of the monkeypox virus including the United States.

Watch: Israel reports first case of Monkeypox, alarm over new infection