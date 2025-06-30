Idaho authorities on Sunday night (Jun 29) found a "deceased male" near a "firearm" on Canfield Mountain. The discovery comes after at least two firefighters were killed in what was an apparent ambush as they responded to a wildfire in the northwestern US state of Idaho. During an early morning press conference on Monday (Jun 30), the Kootenai Sheriff's Office said that based on the preliminary assessment, they believe there was only one shooter. They also said that the assailant's body had to be moved to another location because the wildfire was still blazing on the mountain. The identity of the suspect is yet to be released.

Watch | Idaho ambush: Two firefighters killed while responding to brush fire, manhunt underway for gunman

Kootenai County Sheriff's Department's latest statement on the Idaho shooting

"This evening, members of the SWAT team located a deceased male on Canfield Mountain," said a statement from Idaho's Kootenai County sheriff's department, adding that "a firearm was found nearby."

A statement confirmed that the shelter-in-place order, implemented amid a stand-off involving authorities and an unspecified number of gunmen, "is being lifted". However, the release added that “Residents in the area are advised to be prepared and ready should further action need to be taken”.

What happened in Idaho?

On Sunday, firefighters responding to a wildfire on Canfield Mountain were ambushed by unknown assailants. Authorities confirmed that emergency crews had reached the scene of the fire around 1:30 pm local time. About 30 minutes later, gunshots were reported. The attack, as per the sheriff, was carried out with high-powered rifles.