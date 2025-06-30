/Idaho firefighter ambush: Authorities confirm identity of the suspect

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the suspect in the firefighter ambush as 20-year-old Wess Roley, reported CNN, quoting law enforcement official. Investigators believe the suspect intentionally set a brush fire on Canfield Mountain on Sunday before opening fire on responding firefighters, killing two and injuring a third.

According to reports, the fire at Canfield Mountain rose to 26 acres as of Monday morning and a haze of smoke was visible lingering in the area.

What happened?

On Sunday morning, US authorities discovered the body of a single gunman who is believed to have ignited a wildfire on Sunday and then opened fire on firefighters battling the blaze in Idaho's northwestern state, killing two. The would-be shooter died with a weapon in his hand on Canfield Mountain in Kootenai County -- a crowded park and hiking destination -- after an hours-long standoff while the fire raged.

"On initial information we think that was the sole shooter," Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said during a news conference on Sunday evening, going on to say “there is no threat to the community at this time.” Norris said that the authorities considered the blaze to be "intentional," but did not say what the shooter's identity was.

"We do feel that the suspect did initiate the fire and that it was an ambush, and it was not accidental," he said in a press conference. "These firefighters didn't stand a chance."

Some 300 law enforcement personnel were sent to the scene. Two of the firefighters were shot and killed, and a third was injured and rushed to hospital for surgery. "He is in stable condition, fighting for his life," Norris said.

The attack was done using high-powered rifles, the sheriff informed an earlier news conference.

Dense white smoke could be seen billowing over a forested, hilly region on local TV footage. Officials warned on Sunday evening that the fire was still raging.

Local fire chief Pat Riley described himself as being "heartbroken" by the attack. He said no evacuations had been made, although the fire was still raging, according to local TV station KHQ. Asked if a concern was whether the fire would spread, he said to KHQ: "Yes there is. To what degree, I can't tell, because we can't get people to where the fire's at."

Severe gun violence is widespread throughout the United States, where most states have little preventing the sale of firearms, even though the majority of citizens support more gun control. There have been 189 mass shootings in the US this year, as per the Gun Violence Archive -- four or more individuals shot.

Idaho Governor Brad Little called the attack a "heinous direct assault on our courageous firefighters."