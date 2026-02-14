/ICE expanding its immigration crackdown? Trump admin’s $38 billion plan to convert warehouses into detention centres – Details inside

US President Donald Trump’s administration is set to spend $38 billion on a plan to acquire warehouses across the country and turn them into immigration detention centres with a capacity for tens of thousands of individuals. The expansion is expected to streamline and speed up the deportation of illegal aliens amid the large-scale US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

According to published documents sent to the governor of New Hampshire by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has disclosed that it will spend an estimated $158 million retrofitting a new detention facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and another $146m to operate the facility in the first three years.

The plan, Detention Reengineering Initiative, will add 16 processing sites and take control of 10 existing “turnkey” facilities where ICE already operates, with the largest facility having a capacity of 10,000 people.

“This new model will allow ICE to create an efficient detention network by reducing the total number of contracted detention facilities in use while increasing total bed capacity, enhancing custody management, and streamlining removal operations,” according to the document.

The Trump administration’s expansion plans were first reported by The Washington Post earlier.

Since Trump returned to the office last year, the administration has started purchasing warehouses across the United States with plans to convert them into detention facilities as part of its large immigration crackdown. The move has drawn concerns from local communities and state leaders from Arizona to Texas and Maryland.

According to the documents, ICE said that the new centres will expand the detention capacity by 92,600 and are expected to be implemented by November. The program will be funded through congressional allocations under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“These facilities will ensure the safe and humane civil detention of aliens in ICE custody, while helping ICE effectuate mass deportations,” the document reads.