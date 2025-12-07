/IAEA warns Chernobyl nuclear plant's protective shield damaged after drone strike — Should Ukraine worry?

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the protective shield built around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site in Ukraine has stopped confining radioactive waste after being damaged in drone strikes in February. In a statement released by the IAEA on Friday stated that the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at Chernobyl has “lost its primary safety functions, including the confinement capability,” after it was “severely damaged” by the drone strike.

The IAEA added that Ukraine accused Russia of launching the strike at Chernobyl on February 14, but the Kremlin refuted the claim. The missile attack hit the NSC, sparking a fire and damaging the protective cladding around it.

Following this, the UN nuclear watchdog agency has recommended that a major overhaul is required for the heavy steel structure placed years ago to support cleanup efforts and safeguard the Chernobyl site, around 40 years after the worst nuclear power plant disaster in the world.

“Limited temporary repairs have been carried out on the roof, but timely and comprehensive restoration remains essential to prevent further degradation and ensure long-term nuclear safety,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, CNN reported.

No permanent damage

Grossi also added that there had been no permanent damage to the monitoring systems or the load-bearing structures of the NSC. He added that the IAEA, which has a permanent presence at the site, will “continue to do everything it can to support efforts to fully restore nuclear safety and security."