IAEA demands answer from Iran on monitoring agreement deal

Iran has not responded to International Atomic Energy Agency over extending a monitoring agreement that expired overnight. The international nuclear watchdog said that an "immediate response from Iran was needed. The agreement allows IAEA to collect data on Iran's activities.

The matter has become all the more important after USA said not extending the monitoring agreement would hamper the efforts of reviving Iran nuclear deal struck in 2015.

"An immediate response from Iran is needed in this regard," the IAEA said in a statement summarising a report by its chief Rafael Grossi to its 35-nation Board of Governors that was also seen by Reuters.

Grossi wrote to Iran last week "to understand Iran`s position regarding the possible continued collection, recording and retention of data", the report said. As of Friday, Iran had not replied or indicated whether it intends to maintain the current arrangement, it said.

Iran and the US have been holding indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. The talks are currently adjourned and no date for resumption has been finalised yet.

The United States abandoned the deal under then-President Donald Trump in 2018 and Iran responded by violating many of its restrictions. President Joe Biden`s administration wants to revive the accord, but Tehran and Washington have yet to agree which side should take what steps, and when.

(With inputs from agencies)