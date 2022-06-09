Nuclear deal in trouble? IAEA formally criticising Iran for non-cooperation: Report

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday adopted a resolution that formally criticises Iran for not co-operating with United Nations (UN) nuclear inspectorate, said AFP quoting diplomatic sources. The move has come just hours after Iran decided to disconnect IAEA's cameras at its nuclear sites.

The motion to formally criticises Iran was brought by United States, Britain, France and Germany. The motion was voted against by Russia and China.

The motion is the first to criticise Iran since June 2020. It has come even as talks to restore Iran nuclear deal are in a stalemate. The nuclear deal, considered a landmark international agreement, was struck by the US and other world powers with Iran. But when former US president Donald Trump took office, he took USA out of the deal.

Prior to Iran's disconnection of IAEA cameras at the nuclear site, the Islamic republic had drawn international flak for not adequately explaining UN watchdog's questions on traces of Uranium at undeclared sites in the country.

The move was welcomed by Israel, which said it was a "first and necessary step towards the goal of restoring Iran's compliance with its safeguards obligations".

Iran said the cameras it has disconnected had been operating as a "goodwill gesture", outside its safeguard agreement with the IAEA.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE