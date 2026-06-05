/'I see no point in meeting': Putin rejects Zelensky's face-to-face negotiation proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (June 5) rejected a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a face-to-face negotiation on ending the war by saying there is "no point" in meeting him until a peace deal is ready.

Speaking at the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum he said, "I see no point in meeting. It only makes sense for the Ukrainian side to stop the advance of our armed forces. That's it. And we need agreements."

"Let the experts work, develop some solutions, and then we can meet," Putin added.

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Zelensky on Thursday had proposed a direct meeting with Russian President and expressed readiness for a complete ceasefire during negotiations aimed at ending the war.

Zelensky's appeal to Putin

In an open letter published on the Ukrainian presidency's website on Thursday, Zelensky called for face-to-face talks with the Russian leader, saying direct engagement could help revive stalled peace efforts.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between you and us. I am proposing a meeting," Zelensky wrote, adding “Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations.”

Zelensky also proposed an all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war, describing it as a potential first step towards a broader peace settlement. He said such an exchange could serve as a "good prologue to ending the war".