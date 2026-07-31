/'I'll pull him': Trump threatens to yank Todd Blanche's AG nomination as GOP revolt grows

US President Donald Trump has said he is prepared to temporarily withdraw Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general after two outgoing Republican senators continued to block his confirmation, while insisting Blanche would remain in the role on an acting basis.

In a social media post on Thursday (July 30), Trump praised Blanche as an outstanding nominee and blamed Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina for holding up the confirmation process.

"Todd Blanche is a STAR, and everyone knows it! He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time," Trump wrote.

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He added that Cornyn and Tillis, whom he said he had refused to endorse, were "refusing to vote for this Great Nominee" and warned that he was willing to pull the nomination for the time being if they did not change their position.

"I have no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd's name, if they do not do the right thing, and putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office," Trump said.

Both senators are due to leave office in January. Cornyn lost this year's Republican primary in Texas after Trump backed state Attorney General Ken Paxton, while Tillis announced last year that he would not seek re-election following Trump's threat to support primary challengers against him.

Cornyn rejected Trump's claim that opposition to Blanche was limited to the two senators, saying other Republican lawmakers also had reservations. "President Trump is mistaken if he believes concerns about the provisions in his tax lawsuit settlement are limited to me and Senator Tillis," Cornyn wrote on X.

According to Cornyn, his objections centre on the Department of Justice's handling of Trump's settlement with the Internal Revenue Service. He has demanded written assurances that the proposed $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" has been scrapped and that the scope of Trump's immunity arrangement with the IRS is narrowed.

As part of Trump's settlement in his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, the Justice Department issued an addendum signed by Blanche in his capacity as acting attorney general. The document would prevent the government from pursuing any existing tax audits involving Trump, his family and their businesses.

Speaking to ABC News on Thursday, Cornyn said he believed Blanche understood the concerns but suggested the White House was complicating the matter.