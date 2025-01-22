United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 21) said that he likes both sides of the debate on H-1B foreign guest workers' visas, stating that he appreciates how the visa programme gave an opportunity to "very competent people" to come to the country.

"I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do. But I don't want to stop -- and I'm not just talking about engineers, I'm talking about people at all levels," Trump said at the White House during a joint news conference with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.

Trump made the remarks upon being asked about the ongoing H-1B argument among his supporters.

While his confidants like Elon Musk support the visa programme as it brings qualified tech professionals into the country, his supporters argue that it takes away jobs from Americans.

"We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d', wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters -- you've got to get the best people. People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs... They need engineers like nobody's ever needed them," the US president said.

"So, we have to have quality people coming in. Now by doing that, we're expanding businesses and that takes care of everybody. So I'm sort of on both sides of the argument, but what I really do feel is that we have to let really competent people, great people, come into our country. And we do that through the H-1B programme," he added.

'I've Always Liked H1-B', says Trump

Earlier in December, Trump praised the use of H-1B visas in an interview with the New York Post for bringing skilled foreign workers to the US, stating, “I have always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That’s why we have them.”

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great programme,” Trump said, echoing the views of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sriram Krishnan, and David Sacks.

The appointment of Sriram Krishnan as an AI advisor to Trump had sparked a division among the US president's supporters.

Critics argue the programme impacts American jobs, while others, including Elon Musk, have supported skilled immigration.

(With inputs from agencies)