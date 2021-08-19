'I don't know how that happens': President Biden says there was no way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

As the United States continued its pullout from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said US troops could stay longer in the country to ensure all Americans leave the country.

On the chaos witnessed since Monday amid the pullout, the US President speaking to a US network said: "We're gonna go back in hindsight and look -- but the idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens. I don't know how that happened."

Watch:

The US president conceded that America is experiencing "more difficulty" in getting those people who helped the country during the operations.

"They're cooperating, letting American citizens get out, American personnel get out, embassies get out. We're having some more difficulty having those who helped us when we were in there," the US president said.

America is set to evacuate thousands of interpreters who had helped the troops during the war with the Taliban.

On the scenes witnessed at the Hamid Karzai international airport, the US president said: "What I thought was, we have to gain control of this. We have to move this more quickly. We have to move in a way in which we can take control of that airport. And we did."

The US has reportedly evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan including embassy officials even as the US administration is targeting to evacuate 9,000 people every day.

"The last president negotiated a year earlier that he'd be out by May 1 and that the return, there'd be no attack on American forces. That's what was done. That's why nothing was happening," the President told the Amerian network.

"I had a simple choice. If I said, 'we're gonna stay,' then we'd better be prepared to put a whole lot hell of a lot more troops in," Biden said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

