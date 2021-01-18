'I am not afraid': US, EU urge Russia to release Putin critic Navalny

The United States on Monday "strongly condemned" the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny,44, who arrived in Moscow from Germany after recovering from the poisoning incident last August.

"The United States strongly condemns Russia's decision to arrest Aleksey Navalny," US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said, adding, "We note with grave concern that his detention is the latest in a series of attempts to silence Navalny and other opposition figures and independent voices who are critical of Russian authorities."

The French foreign ministry also joined the United States in supporting Navalny, saying: "France notes the arrest of Alexei Navalny in Russia with very strong concern, it said, adding, "along with its European partners, it is following his situation with the greatest vigilance and calls for his immediate release."

President-elect Joe Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, and European Council president Charles Michel also called for Navalny's release.

Navalny was detained in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday less than an hour after flying in from Germany.

"Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable," Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted.

However, Russian foreign ministry said other governments should "respect international law" while slamming them saying: "deal with the problems in your own country".

As soon as he arrived, Navalny said: "I am not afraid... because I know that I'm in the right, I know that the criminal cases against me are fabricated." He was taken into custody by Russian authorities soon after.