Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Mexico; expected to hit US as Category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Zeta, the 11th of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, has made landfall in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, bringing with it maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

It made landfall late Monday night after strengthening into a hurricane earlier in the day.

According to forecasters, Zeta is expected to hit the already-battered US Gulf Coast later this week as a Category 1 hurricane.

Zeta is likely to re-strengthen as it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of an already historic hurricane season. This year's season has so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.

Zeta is the furthest into the Greek alphabet the Atlantic season has gone.

There was also a Tropical Storm Zeta in 2005.

