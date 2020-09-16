Hurricane Sally makes landfall in US Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally made landfall on the southern coast of the United States on Wednesday.

The hurricane hit Gulf Shores, Alabama, the US National Hurricane Center informed.

The weather centre said the "Category 2 storm, packing sustained winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour, was likely to cause catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in coastal areas."

The hurricane had strengthened into a category 2 storm earlier as it moved closer to the United States.

Ahead of the hurricane, authorities evacuated at least 75,000 homes in Alabama and Florida.

"We are looking at record flooding, perhaps breaking historic levels. And with rising water comes a greater risk for loss of property and life," Alabama governor said, adding,"I urge you in the strongest way possible to evacuate if conditions permit and seek shelter elsewhere as possible today."

The governor had declared a state of emergency on Monday ahead of the arrival of the hurricane including Mississippi governor Tate Reeves had also declared a state of emergency even as Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards asked residents to be careful.

"Be smart and be safe," Edwards said.