Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico. Leaves two dead and a trail of destruction

After turning into a category 4 storm on Saturday, Hurricane Roslyn on Sunday made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast and left a trail of destruction.

Reportedly, two people died on Sunday from the havoc caused by Roslyn as wind speed peaked at around 210 kmph. A 74-year-old man died after a beam fell on his head while a 39-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after a fence collapsed on her in the Rosamorada district.

According to a Reuters report, Roslyn caused major damage to roofs and outdoor coverings. The state agencies informed that heavy rainfall is expected to continue and if people and authorities did not practice caution, it could lead to flash flooding and landslides in some regions.

However, after the storm weakened with speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 31 kmph, it moved inland, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

NHC added that before reaching Texas, the hurricane may develop into a tropical depression.

While the hurricane did not make a direct impact near Puerto Vallarta, it did manage to bring torrential rain and big waves, destroying the beachfront of several resorts. However, the busy Puerto Vallarta airport resumed operations on the same day.

“The biggest effect was from the waves, on some of the beachside infrastructure. We did not have any significant damage," said Adrián Bobadilla, director, state civil defence agency.

The beaches remained closed as NHC warned that the swells were "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Prior to the landfall on Saturday, warnings were issued for Mexican states including Las Islas Marias, Jalisco and Nayarit, particularly the coastal regions. The states were advised that preparations “should be rushed to completion” to protect life and property.

(With inputs from agencies)

