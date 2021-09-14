Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall on Texas coast, may unleash flash floods

Now a tropical storm, Hurricane Nicholas has made landfall along the Texas coast on Tuesday. It is most likely to bring the threat of up to 20 inches of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast. It could also cause life-threatening flash floods across the deep south.

Touching down on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, Nicholas is now about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south southwest of Houston, Texas.

It has maximum winds of 70 mph (110 kph), said the National Hurricane Center in Miami. In the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Nicholas is the 14th named storm.

Nicholas seems to be moving north northeast at 9 mph (15 kph) and the center of Nicholas was expected to move slowly over southeastern Texas on Tuesday and over southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday.

Till now, the biggest unknown about Nicholas is to how much rainfall it would produce in Texas, especially in flood-prone Houston.

Nearly, all of the state's coastline was under a tropical storm warning, which includes potential flash floods and urban flooding.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said authorities placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.

