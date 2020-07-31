Hurricane Isaias on way to virus-hit Florida

As Florida reported recorded 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, Hurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas on Friday and churned its way toward Florida.

Watch: China dismisses accusations of hacking attempt on US vaccine developer Moderna

Hurricane Isaias has been designated as category one storm as the Miami Hurricane centre said Isaias was expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days. It may hit Florida on Sunday, according to weather forecasters with eastern Florida put under a tropical storm watch.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Florida governor Ron DeSantis urged residents to have seven days worth of food, water and medicine even as mayor of Miami-Dade county, Carlos Gimene said: "We have 20 evacuation centers on standby. They're not open and we will have them set up with COVID-19 safety measures."

The virus has already claimed over 6,000 lives in Florida which as become the epicentre with Miami being the worst-hit area.

On Friday, Florida recorded over 9,000 new coronavirus cases with the total number of cases rising to 470,000 which is the second-highest in the country after California. According to national data one person died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday in the United States.

Meanwhile, America's Anthony Fauci while appearing before the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis in Washington DC said: “While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time, I do not believe that it will disappear. It is unlikely that it will disappear."

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus live tracker, there were 1,379 new deaths from the coronavirus in 24 hours till Thursday with 1,200 deaths for the third day in a row as the total death toll rose to 151,826 which is the highest in the world.

There were 72,238 new infections officially recorded nationwide in the United States on Thursday.