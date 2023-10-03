Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to charges of illegally possessing handgun

Hunter Biden, US President Joe Biden's son, entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday (Oct 3) for three federal firearms charges following the collapse of his previous deal, potentially leading to a trial in 2024 while his father campaigns for re-election to the White House.

Charges against Hunter Biden

The charges against Hunter Biden stem from alleged false statements about his drug use when purchasing a gun in October 2018.

If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

While Hunter Biden's acknowledgment of his addiction to crack cocaine in 2018 is noted, his lawyer maintains he didn't break the law.

“President Trump and his MAGA allies” have forced “the Justice Department to ignore the law and deviate from its policies in cases like this one,” Hunter Biden's lawyer Lowell was quoted as saying by Associated Press in a reference to Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

Implications for Biden's run

The legal battle is expected to continue into 2024, with potential tax charges also looming.

Defence lawyers argue for immunity protection, while the House Republicans aim to connect Hunter Biden's dealings to his father through an impeachment inquiry.

Republicans have been probing Hunter Biden for years, since his father was Barack Obama’s vice president. While questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business, no evidence has emerged so far to prove that Joe Biden, in his current or previous office, abused his role or accepted bribes, Associated Press reported.

Earlier this year, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanour tax charges and would have also avoided prosecution on the gun charges had he stayed out of trouble for two years.

For Tuesday's hearing, Hunter Biden, who lives in the Los Angeles area, was denied "special treatment" and was not granted virtual hearing.

