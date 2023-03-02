Hungarian MPs plan to visit Sweden on March 7 to discuss NATO bid: Stockholm

A Swedish Parliament spokesperson said on Thursday (March 2) that a delegation of Hungarian lawmakers plans to visit Sweden on March 7 to discuss the Nordic country's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Speaking to the news agency Reuters, the spokesperson said the delegation led by Hungary's Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Csaba Hende will meet with Swedish Speaker Andreas Nolen.

Earlier this week, Finland said it also expected a visit from a Hungarian delegation.

The two Nordic countries applied to join the intergovernmental military alliance last year due to Russia's offensive in Ukraine. Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO members who do not yet have ratified the bids.

Sweden has been facing objections from Turkey (to join NATO), which accused Stockholm of harbouring members of Kurdish terrorist groups. While Turkey indicated that it could approve Finland's application, it gave no assurances that it would greenlight Sweden's bid. The United States and others hope that the two Nordic countries will be a part of NATO at a summit in Lithuania in July.

On Wednesday, Hungarian lawmakers started debating NATO bids for Sweden and Finland with voting to take place from March 20, after it was initially scheduled for March 6-9. Opposition MP Agnes Vadai called the ruling party Fidesz's internal debate a mere tactic to delay the ratification, the news agency AFP reported.

Also on Wednesday, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said that his country joining NATO along with Finland was a major unexpected consequence for Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Estonia, Jonson said, "If Moscow had one strategic goal with my country and with Finland, I think it was to keep us outside of NATO. Three months after this war started, Sweden and Finland applied hand-in-hand for NATO membership. That is the mother of all unintended consequences for Russian geostrategic thinking, believe me," Reuters reported.

