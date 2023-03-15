Hundreds of scientists and students barred from UK amid government's crackdown on China

The United Kingdom government came up with a major crackdown on research collaborations with China as more than 1,000 scientists and postgraduate students were prohibited from working in the country last year on national security grounds, The Guardian reported on Wednesday (March 15) citing figures it obtained.

The media outlet reported that the figures showed that a record 1,104 scientists and postgraduate students were rejected by Foreign Office vetting in 2022. The number saw an increase, up from 128 in 2020 and just 13 in 2016.

Last year in July, a report emerged that fifty Chinese students have left the UK in the past three years in the aftermath of Britain tightening its procedures to prevent the theft of sensitive academic research. It was said by the head of MI5 in a speech about the espionage threat posed by Beijing.

The Guardian reported that the Foreign Office hasn't given a detailed report, breaking down the nationality, but according to the data released by leading universities including Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College, it can be seen that Chinese academics account for a majority of those denied clearance at these institutions at least.

Meanwhile, ICEF Monitor, which is a dedicated market intelligence resource for the international education industry, reported on Wednesday that the latest UK visa numbers indicate continuing strong growth in international HE enrolments this year.

According to the report, the UK study visa grants reached nearly 490,000 in 2022, which is an 81% increase over pre-pandemic levels. The report further mentioned that China and Nigeria were among other markets, which acted as the main growth drivers.

