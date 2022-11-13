Hundreds of Portuguese protest over climate concerns, demands resignation of economic minister

On Saturday (November 12), hundreds of protesters enraged by the climate issue took to the streets of Lisbon, with several stormed into a building where the Portuguese Economic Minister Antonio Costa e Silva was giving a speech and demanded his resignation.

Chanting slogans while waving the banners, protesters called for action against climate change. The demonstrations in the country coincided as representatives from nearly 200 nations gathered in Egypt for the COP27 UN, climate summit in an effort to maintain the goal of preventing the world from climate change, Reuters reported.

Climate change has recently been a topic of discussion and concern among people worldwide demanding respective governments take action.

"Out Costa e Silva," protesters shouted as several entered the building, The protesters were later hauled by police out of the building.

Portuguese Television RTP claimed that the minister reportedly left the building through a back entrance.

When questioned about COP27, many said that the summit is not enough to resolve the issue. Some accused governments favour the "monetary interests" of large corporations rather than focusing on climate change at the front of the political agenda.

At the demonstrations in Lisbon, Marta Leandro, vice president of the environmental group said, "The situation is serious and urgent. What we do or do not do in this decade will have a great impact on climate security."

Earlier COP27 chief accused governments that they make promises for taking action.

