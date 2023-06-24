Hundreds of dolphins and sea lions die in California due to toxic algae

A toxic algae bloom is killing thousands of marine animals in seas off the coast of southern California, BBC reported Friday. Hundreds of dead dolphins and sea lions washed up along the beaches as mammal rescue organisations found themselves overwhelmed with distress calls made by onlookers. “We are managing more than 200 reports of marine mammals in distress each day,” Ruth Dover, co-founder and managing director of the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute was quoted as saying by USA Today.

"Animal rescue groups are scrambling to try to get boots on the ground to get the animals protected," David Caron, a biological sciences professor at the University of Southern California was quoted as saying by BBC.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Marine Fisheries Service, known as NOAA Fisheries, said that they received more than 1,000 reports of dead or sick marine animals from June 8 to June 14. Deadly species of algae responsible for the tragedy Experts believe thousands of marine animals are dying due to the exponential growth of a harmful species of algae, which produces a toxin called domoic acid. Now, those toxins are first consumed by small sea creatures in large quantities such as shellfish, anchovies and sardines, and then they move up the food chain once those creatures are eaten by larger mammals.

"They eat a meal of those highly toxic fish and then they become toxified themselves, and if they get enough of that material, it of course can kill them, which is happening now,” David Caron said.

When domoic acid affects marine mammals, they can become disoriented or even convulse and die under water, BBC reported. Should humans be worried? The toxins not only affect marine life but also pose risks to human health. Consumption of fish contaminated with toxins from these blooms can lead to illness in humans. However, the California Department of Public Health closely monitors toxin levels and takes necessary actions such as closing shellfish beaches to ensure public safety, according to Caron.

If humans come across stranded sick animals on the beach and attempt to approach them, the presence of toxins can trigger aggressive behaviour in these creatures.