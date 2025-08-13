/Hundreds in kidnap video: President Tinubu gives matching order to military to rescue victims

In its first public comments on the intrigues that have trailed the mass kidnapping in Niger State at the weekend, Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the attack as cowardly and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice. Public outcry followed the trending video showing hundreds of women, children and elderly people allegedly held captive in a forest. The footage, circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp on Sunday, appears to show large groups of people sitting in a forested location surrounded by armed men, with several children heard crying in the background.

The president, in a statement cited on his X handle on Tuesday, expressly gave a matching order to joint security operatives and intelligence agencies to launch a coordinated rescue operation immediately for the victims of the recent mass abduction.

"I have directed the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and all relevant security and intelligence agencies to launch a coordinated rescue operation immediately for the victims of the recent mass abduction in Niger State.", the president tweeted, stating that he is outraged by the abduction and killing of innocent citizens by criminal elements in the state.

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"Those who carried out this cowardly attack on defenceless Nigerians are enemies of peace and enemies of humanity, who will not go scot-free." I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed in this barbaric assault and pray that Almighty God grant them eternal rest, and grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear this painful loss."

"You are not alone. The entire nation shares your anguish. We will not rest until your sons, daughters, mothers and fathers are brought back safely to you," the statement read. President Tinubu also directed the Service Chiefs to give him regular briefings on the progress of the rescue operation until all those abducted are accounted for.

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