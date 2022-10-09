Hundreds form human chain around UK parliament protesting against Julian Assange extradition

Hundreds of protestors, formed a human chain outside Britain's parliament on Saturday in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, demanding that the United States give up the attempt to extradite him.

According to AFP, the protesters' chain started in front of the Houses of Parliament, crossed Westminster Bridge over the River Thames, and then wound around the river in front of the iconic structure.

Supporters held life size cut-outs of Assange, and carried posters that read "Free Assange, end extradition", "journalism is not a crime" and "prosecute war crimes, not Assange".

Among them as per Reuters was the former leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn.

Julian Assange is wanted by the US on 18 counts, including a spying charge. He allegedly violated the US Espionage act by publishing classified military and diplomatic documents relating to Afghanistan and Iran wars in 2010.

Washington charges him with endangering lives, however, his supporters claim that he is being victimised for exposing US wrongdoings in the two conflicts.

If found guilty Assange faces decades in jail.

(With inputs from agencies)

"It's already gone on for three-and-a-half years," said Julian Assange's wife Stella Assange.

Calling the extradition bid "a stain on the United Kingdom and is a stain on the Biden administration," she said that the UK authorities should talk to the US to end it.